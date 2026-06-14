IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women T20 World Cup 2026 Predicted 11: Yastika Bhatia, Renuka Singh IN for Harmanpreet Kaur’s side, Fatima Sana may…

Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana could be in doubt for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 opening match against Harmanpreet Kaur's Team India in Edgbaston on Sunday.

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Team India will face Pakistan in ICC Women T20 World Cup 2026 match in Edgbaston. (Source: X)

IND-W vs PAK-W ICC Women T20 World Cup 2026: Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will face off in a blockbuster clash of the ICC Women T20 World Cup 2026 in a Group 1 encounter at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Sunday. Harmanpreet Kaur’s side, the ODI World Cup winners, will be keen on starting their campaign in the T20 World Cup on a winning note against a side they have dominated in this format.

The main debate for the Indian side will be picking one out of Yastika Bhatia or all-rounder Bharti Fulmali in the playing 11. Pace-bowling all-rounder Amanjyot Kaur’s injury has been unfortunate for the 2020 T20 World Cup finalists and Haramanpreet felt that Bharti is trying to fill in that spot lower down the order.

“Yeah, no doubt Amanjot was a very important player for all of us, but unfortunately now she’s not there. But I think the way Kranti is bowling and Arundhati is responding so well on the field, I think they are taking the responsibility and doing those crucial roles for us. And apart from that, I think Bharti I someone who was there batting in the lower batting order, is also trying to fulfil that spot. So now it’s only about getting the right combination and just going with your gut feeling about what is best for the team,” Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said in the pre-match press conference in Edgbaston on Saturday.

But right now, Yastika Bhatia as the specialist batter has the edge over Bharti Fulmali, at least for the first clash against Pakistan. Indians were also confident about the bowling form of new-comer Nandani Sharma.

“I mean she is bowling really well—I think her experience from WPL is really helping her and that’s why we want more girls to play WPL to get used to how international pressure feels. I think she is someone who may not play that much international cricket, but she is important and doing her job really well,” Harmanpreet said about Nandani Sharma.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have an injury concern over their captain Fatima Sana. She was hit on the knee during a pre-match training session on Saturday in Edgbaston. “It was just a normal hit of the ball because Ayesha played that shot and it was hit in the knee. So I think it is good now. Yeah, hopefully, I’ll be okay for tomorrow,” Pakistan captain Fatima Sana said on Saturday.

Sana believes left-arm spinner Sadia Iqbal could be the big player for Pakistan in this crucial opening clash. “Everyone knows that she is one of our important players and the way she has performed every time, whatever the game, it does not matter, she has continually, been performing back‑to‑back, so it’s good for her and good for the team too if she performs well in these games, it will help increase the morale of the team and hers personally as well,” Fatima Sana said about Sadia Iqbal.

The stakes are high and the pressure is on! Who will come in clutch for #TeamIndia in this #GreatestRivalry clash? ICC Women’s #T20WorldCup 2026 | #INDvPAK SUN, 14th June, 6 PM pic.twitter.com/nrN3oKxgPO — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 14, 2026

India Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 match no 6 Predicted 11

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy/Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali, Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Saira Jabeen, Rameen Shamim, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana (c), Eyman Fatima, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal