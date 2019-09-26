The second Twenty20 international between India Women and South Africa women at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat was washed out without a ball being bowled on Thursday.

The match was scheduled to start at 7 pm IST, with the toss was scheduled to take place at 6.30 pm IST. However, incessant rain meant that there was no toss.

Not the news we wanted to hear. It was toss time in the 2nd @Paytm T20I but now it has been delayed owing to rain🌧️ #INDWvSAW pic.twitter.com/0rs4XjjsvE — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 26, 2019

Following the inspection at 8 pm IST, the match officials decided to call off the game.

While there was no game, the Surat crowd turned out in huge numbers and both the team appreciated the crowd support after the match was abandoned.

Kudos to the cricket fans in Surat for once again turning up in large numbers at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium despite the drizzle. 👏🏾 @Paytm #INDWSAW pic.twitter.com/fgx0Dp1A3a — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 26, 2019

That’s all we have from the 2nd @Paytm T20I. Both @OfficialCSA and #TeamIndia thank the fans for their support! Join us again for the 3rd T20I on Sunday. #INDWvSAW pic.twitter.com/6FaF27d3K0 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) September 26, 2019

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India are currently leading the five-match T20I series 1-0, having won the series opener on Tuesday by 11 runs.

Deepti Sharma starred with the ball as India beat the Sune Luus-led unit in a low-scoring encounter.

Sharma, who became the first Indian to bowl three maidens in T20I, returned with the figures of 4-3-8-3 as India successfully defended 130 runs. The Indian off-spinner was the difference between a win and a loss.

While South Africa’s Mignon du Preez scored a quickfire 59 off 43 balls, it eventually was not enough as the visitors failed to secure a lead in the series.

The third T20I of the series will be played on September 29, Sunday.