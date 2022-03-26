Live Cricket Streaming India vs South Africa ICC Women’s World Cup 2022

India will be banking on an all-round show as they face South Africa in their final league match to seal their spot in the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.Also Read - IND-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India Women vs South Africa Women Fantasy Cricket Hints, Captain, Vice-Captain, Hagley Oval, Christchurch at 6:30 AM IST Mar 27 Sun

Currently, India are on six points, with three wins and as many losses while South Africa are already into the semi-finals. If they are to go into the semi-finals, India need a win. If they lose to an in-form South Africa side, they will be out of the competition. Also Read - Women's World Cup: It's Not The Final We Thought We Would Be Playing In, Says Sophie Devine

It has been a rather up-and-down campaign for India in the tournament. In one match, they are a winning side but in the very next game, they end up as the losing team. Sample this: against West Indies, they made 317 and won by 144 runs. In the very next match against defending champions England, they were all out for 134 and lost by four wickets. Also Read - BAN-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Women's World Cup 2022: Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women Fantasy Cricket Hints, Captain, Vice-Captain, Wellington at 3:30 AM IST Mar 25 Fri

When is India Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women World Cup 2022 match?

The India Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women World Cup 2022 match will be played on Sunday, 27 March 2022.

What are the timings India Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women World Cup 2022 match?

The India Women vs South Africa ICC Women World Cup 2022 match will start at 6:30 AM IST.

Where is the India Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women World Cup 2022 match being played?

The India Women vs South Africa ICC Women World Cup 2022 match will be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women World Cup 2022 match?

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match between India Women vs South Africa Women will be aired on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the India Women vs South Africa Women ICC Women World Cup 2022 match?

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match between India Women and South Africa Women will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.