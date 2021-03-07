Live Match Streaming Cricket India Women vs South Africa Women 1st ODI

March 8, 2020 – The day ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final was played and the last time Indian women cricket team played an international match. Since then, while other teams have returned to playing competitive cricket amidst the coronavirus pandemic, India women haven’t played any international match in a year now. On Sunday against South Africa, Mithali Raj and Co will not only be marking their return to international cricket but also kickstart their preparations for the ODI World Cup. The two teams will face each other in a five-match series followed by three T20Is. All the matches will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. Also Read - IND-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips India vs South Africa 2021: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Fantasy XI For India Women vs South Africa Women 1st ODI at Lucknow March 7 Sunday 9:00 AM IST

Here you can check all the information regarding the live streaming, TV Schedule, ODI series schedule and full squads of India women vs South Africa women matches. Also Read - New Zealand vs Australia Live Streaming Cricket 5th T20I: When And Where to Watch NZ vs AUS Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

When is India Women vs South Africa Women 1st ODI?

The India Women vs South Africa Women 1st ODI match will be played on Sunday, March 7. Also Read - 1st ODI Preview, India Women vs South Africa Women: World Cup Preparations Get Underway

What are the timings of the India Women vs South Africa Women 1st ODI?

The India Women vs South Africa Women 1st ODI match will Start at 9:00 AM IST.

Where is the India Women vs South Africa Women 1st ODI being played?

The India Women vs South Africa Women 1st ODI match will be played at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India Women vs South Africa Women 1st ODI match?

The India Women vs South Africa Women 1st ODI match will telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the India Women vs South Africa Women 1st ODI match?

The India Women vs South Africa Women 1st ODI will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar App in India.

What are the squads for the India Women vs South Africa Women 1st ODI match?

India Women: Dayalan Hemalatha, Sushma Verma (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi, Priya Punia, Radha Yadav, C Prathyusha, Sweta Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Monica Patel, Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma

South Africa Women: Tumi Sekhukhune, Ayabonga Khaka, Sinalo Jafta, Anne Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Faye Tunnicliffe, Nondumiso Shangase, Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (captain), Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Trisha Chetty (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Shabnim Ismail