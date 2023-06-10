Home

India Women’s Hockey Team To Tour Spain, Germany In Preparation For Asian Games 2023

The Germany tour is scheduled to take place from July 12 to 19 and post that the Indian women's hockey team will head to Spain for a four-nations tournament.

The Indian women's hockey team will head to Spain and Germany next month. (Image: HI/Twitter)

New Delhi: The Indian women’s hockey team will fly to Frankfurt in Germany for an invitational tournament next month, the Sports Authority of India announced on Saturday in a media release. The Germany tour is scheduled to take place from July 12 to 19.

During the week-long tour, the Women in Blue will first train in Russelsheim (in Frankfurt) before playing Test matches against Germany and China senior national teams. Following that, the Savita Punia-led side will head to Terassa in Spain.

In Spain, India will play a four-nations tournament against South Africa, England and the hosts before heading back to the country. Both the Germany and Spain tournaments will help the Indian team prepare for the Asian Games 2023 that is taking place in Huangzou in China.

Notably, the Asian Games 2023 is a qualifier for Paris Olympics 2024. The international exposure tour is being funded under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) Assistance to National Sports Federation Scheme.

