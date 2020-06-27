Top India archers Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das are set to get married on Tuesday in what is expected to be a low-key ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - Beijing Issues Fresh Guidelines on COVID-19 Prevention

Strict social distancing measures have been put in place with guests divided into two batches of 50 each. They will be handed masks and sanitisers on arriving at the venue. The duo is getting hitched during the "free-time" possible because of the pandemic that has brought the world to a virtual standstill.

The invitation cards have a note requesting the guests to adhere to government's guidelines.

“Mask, sanitisers will be given out to the guests on their arrival. We have made elaborate arrangements, booked a big banquet hall so that social distancing is properly maintained,” Deepika told PTI. “We won’t touch anything. We want ourselves to be safe and at the same time protect others.”

Just 60 invitation cards were printed for the wedding with guests arriving at the banquet hall for the reception in two batches while the family members will remain at home.

“We have divided our guests into two batches. In the first lot, from 5.30 to 7pm, there will be 50 and rest 50 will come in the second lot. Our family members will stay at home till the time the guests are around,” Deepika said.

While the entire function is expected to be a quiet affair, Archers Association of India’s newly-elected president and former Jharkhand chief minister Arjun Munda will be present at the wedding.

“We have invited only a few selected guests and VVIPs and sent them invitations. Rest have been invited by phone. None of our friends, fellow archers or media is invited,” she said.

Having gotten engaged in 2018, Deepika and Atanu decided on June 30 as the date for the D-Day hoping the situation surrounding coronavirus would have eased by then.

“We all are staying and doing nothing at home. Everything is closed and we wanted to utilise this time. We had to get married at some point of time so finally we decided on this date,” the 26-year-old said.

Deepika is eyeing a third straight Olympics while Atanu, is all set to head to Tokyo for a second successive appearance.

Deepika qualified in the women’s section via Continental Olympic Qualifiers.