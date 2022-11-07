Indian Army Extreme Professionals Dominate and Win at the 5th Edition Tawang MTB Challenge 2022 in the Tough Men’s Elite Category

The Indian Army Extreme Professionals are a group of highly trained and experienced mountain bike riders who have been dominating the National MTB Challenges across India for the past few years. They are a force to be reckoned with, and their skills and experience are unmatched.

The event saw top cyclists from across the states fight for the podium finish. Results of the 5th Edition MTB Tawang Challenge with a resounding victory for Team Indian Army with 1st Runner Up, 2nd Runner Up, 4th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 10th, and 12th positions.

New Delhi: Indian Army professionals won the Tawang Mountain Bike Challenge, which is one of India’s toughest MTB races. The race was held in Arunachal Pradesh, India, and it is one of the few places in the world where you can find such a diverse range of terrain and climate. The event was organised by the Arunachal Government under the aegis of CFI, the Cycling Federation of India. 50 top extreme athletes from all over the country participated. The race was conducted over a span of 3 days and covered a distance of 200 kilometers.

The Indian Army Extreme Professionals are a group of highly trained and experienced mountain bike riders who have been dominating the National MTB Challenges across India for the past few years. They are a force to be reckoned with, and their skills and experience are unmatched.

Their team is made up of riders who are serving soldiers who have proven themselves in the field and in combat, they have a wealth of experience between them. They train hard and are always looking for ways to improve their performance. They are also very supportive of each other, which makes them a strong team.

The Indian Army Extreme professionals are the clear favourites to have won the Tawang MTB Challenge again this year. Their skills, experience, and teamwork make them a formidable opponent for any team.

The Tawang MTB Challenge is an annual mountain bike race held in the Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh, India. The race is organised by the Arunachal Government under the aegis of the CFI (Cycling Federation of India) and attracts some of the best mountain bike riders from all over India.

The race course covers a distance of approximately 200 kilometres and takes riders through some of the most scenic and challenging terrain in the area. The race is divided into three stages, with Stages 1 and 2 being a endurance style race and Stage 3 being an cross country style race.

Three-stage eventsStage 1: Tawang to Dongsingmang (70 km)

Stage 2:Dongsingmang to Zemithang: 70 km

Stage 3: Zemithang to Madhuri Lake, Y-junction (54 km)

The event saw top cyclists from across the states fight for the podium finish. Results of the 5th Edition MTB Tawang Challenge with a resounding victory for Team Indian Army with 1st Runner Up, 2nd Runner Up, 4th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 10th, and 12th positions.

Prakash Thapa (9 hours, 28 minutes, and 5.121 seconds) and Saurabh Singh (9 hours, 36 minutes, and 29.182 seconds), both from the army’s adventure wing (AAW), came in second and third place, respectively. Kamlesh Rana of AAW, Shiven of Himachal Pradesh, and Tarun Yadav of AAW finished fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively.

With a vision aligned to the pursuit of victory akin to the Indian Army’s Mission Olympics, which has produced Olympic medal winners like colonel Rajyavardhan Rathore, subedar Neeraj Chopra, and many others.

Indian Army extreme professionals are currently representing the country competitively internationally inIndoor sport climbing- MTBWhite water rafting- Paragliding.

It is important to note that two Indian Army extreme professionals, Kamlesh Rana and Prakash Thapa, also the winners of this challenge, represented India this year in October 2022 at the Asian Championship in South Korea.

This victory is a testament to the professionalism and dedication of the Indian Army Extreme Professionals. The team has worked hard to prepare for this event, and their hard work has paid off. This victory will boost the morale of the team and give them the confidence to continue their training and preparation for future podium finishes at international events.

We can expect great things from the Indian Army Extreme Professionals in the future. Congratulate them on their achievement and wish them all the best in their future endeavors.