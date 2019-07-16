Indian sprinter Hima Das took to Twitter on Tuesday to request everyone to contribute for the flood relief fund in Assam. The north-eastern state is facing a severe flood after torrential rain wreaked havoc in various districts across the state, affecting 43 lakh people.

The 19-year-old athlete from Assam posted pictures of flood-affected regions in the state on her official twitter handle where she wrote, “Flood situation in our state Assam is very critical, 30 out of 33 districts are currently affected. So I would like to request big corporates and individuals to kindly come forward and help our state in this difficult situation.”

Flood situation in our state Assam is very critical, 30 out of 33 districts are currently affected. So i would like to request big corporates and individuals to kindly come forward and help our state in this difficult situation. pic.twitter.com/cbVZv7b4IP — Hima MON JAI (@HimaDas8) July 16, 2019

Hima recently won gold in the 200m event in Kladno Athletics Meet after finishing the race in 23.3 seconds. She has also donated half of her months’ salary to the flood relief fund of Assam. The star athlete who is currently training in Europe deposited the money to the Assam Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, on Tuesday.

I have contributed my bit and requesting others also to please help people of Assam. #AssamFloods https://t.co/y7ml1EMGzG — Hima MON JAI (@HimaDas8) July 16, 2019

The situation in Assam has deteriorated further after flood water submerged 30 of the 33 districts in the state. Till now, 15 people have been reported dead in the state with 4,157 villages suffering due to the flood. Due to the rising water levels of river Brahmaputra, 200 villages in the district of Morigao alone have been affected. Heavy rains have also breached the embankments of the Pagaldiya river in Nalbari district, submerging 133 villages.

In Assam, 14 NDRF teams have been deployed in Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Biswanath, Chariali, Cachar, Dhemaji, Golaghat, Guwahati, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Sivasagar and Tinsukia to tackle the worsening flood situation in the districts due to torrential rain and overflowing rivers and water bodies.

Also, animals from the Kaziranga National Park were taken to highlands after 90% of the sanctuary was inundated.