The Sports Authority of India (SAI) might have issued a Standard Operation Procedure (SOP) for its athletes to resume training during coronavirus pandemic but it has also asked them to sign a consent form that absolves it of any responsibility in the event of them becoming infected.

The said form will have to be signed by anyone who wishes to formally start training at any of the SAI centres and national centres of excellence across the country.

The athletes, once they sign the form, will be solely responsible for their own health on the campus.

“I hereby acknowledge the risks associated with resuming training at the centre under the present Covid-19 pandemic situation; I hereby acknowledge the centre cannot guarantee the complete elimination of risks posed by Covid-19 through the implementation of the precautions and protocols identified by the centre; and I hereby declare that I am willing to resume training at the centre on my own consent without the influence of any other party,” The the form reads.

On Monday, the government permitted the opening of sports complexes and stadiums without spectators paving the way for sportspersons to resume outdoor training.

On Thursday, SAI issued a revised SOP and the consent form is part of it.

The signing of the form will be monitored by a COVID-19 Task Force which has been constituted to guide trainees and staff at each training centres.

“The Task Force shall ensure each athlete provides a signed consent form declaring their consent and knowledge of all the limitations and risks associated with training under current scenario,” the SOP states.

“Prior to commencement of National Coaching Camp (NCC), NSFs shall submit a written undertaking to abide by all the protocols prescribed in this SOP and various Government orders issued from time to time in the context of COVID-19 prevention

“The precautionary measures and protocols mentioned in this SOP have been derived from study of best practices and inputs from experts but in no way could guarantee the complete elimination of risks posed by COVID-19 pandemic,” it reads.

The SOP also asks for undertaking from the National Sports Federations as well.