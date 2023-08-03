Home

‘Papa Still Hawking Cylinders’- Rinku Singh Shares Inspirational Story

Rinku had a superb 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Rinku Singh could make his India debut soon.

It is proving to be quite a year for young Uttar Pradesh batter, Rinku Singh. After shining in the IPL, Rinku was picked for the Indian side for the upcoming Asian Games. He was also named in the T20I squad that will take on Ireland this month. In a recent interview, Rinku spoke about his father and how he continues to work hard despite all the success.

“I told Papa that you can relax now. But he is still hawking cylinders. He still loves that job. At one level, I understand his part also. If he starts relaxing at home, he will get bored instantly. If someone has worked all his life, it is difficult to tell him to stop unless he wants,” he said in an interaction with PTI.

Rinku had a superb 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He scored 474 runs with three half-centuries in 14 innings at a strike rate of 149.53. Such was his impact that people wanted him to be a part of the Indian side in T20Is.

At the age of 25, Rinku Singh had previously worked alongside his father and brother, hauling LPG cylinders for a living. However, in order to further his career in cricket, he turned down a government job as a sweeper. He then went on to represent Uttar Pradesh in 2014. He was initially picked up by Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) during the 2017 auction and then made a move to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) the following year.

Rinku is not a mere basher of the ball. He has a solid technique and temperament and is quite the prolific run scorer for Uttar Pradesh across all formats. However, with his ability to finish games and perform well under immense pressure while batting in the lower-middle order, the left-hander could go on to become the finisher the Indian team has been looking for in limited overs cricket. He would want to make an impression in the Ireland tour as well as in the Asian Games if he wants to be a part of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

