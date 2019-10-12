Ahead of the Women’s World Boxing Championship semi-final, Indian boxer Jamuna Boro, who has become a household name speaks of her mother’s struggles. In an interview with TOI, Jamuna reveals how her mother sold vegetables to make ends meet. The 24-year-old also said that the medals and all the money she earns belongs to her mother.

“I defeated Meena in the semis of the India Open in Guwahati this year and later won gold at the Indonesia President’s Cup. Since then, I have not looked back,” Jamuna said and added: “My medals, prize money, everything is for my mother. I can’t see her struggle anymore.”

Before her semis at the Worlds, she spoke of her struggles as well during her growing up years. In the interview, she also reveals the problems of growing up in a one-room house and what kept her going through all the adversities.

“The fighting spirit in me has kept me going throughout my boxing career. I have faced enough testing times in my life and I am taking tomorrow’s bout as yet another challenge for me. I am confident of my victory. I’ll give it my all,” said Jamuna, beaming with confidence.

“It was tough. I was never told about how my father died. Ever since I started remembering things, all I knew was my mother would leave the house at six in the morning and come back only by eight in the evening. There were days when I didn’t get to talk to her for days as I went to sleep early. Despite that, she spent a certain portion of whatever she earned on my wushu training and later on boxing. Sometimes, she would be left with no money. Only after I was selected for the SAI regional subcentre in Guwahati for boxing that things became comparatively better. She still used to send me some pocket money from her small savings,” said Jamuna, who boxed against boys at the SAI centre to excel in the game.

Jamuna would lock horns with former Asian Games bronze medallist, Huang Hsiao-Wen of Chinese Taipei, for a place in the 54 kg category finals.