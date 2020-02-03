The Indian junior and youth women boxers claimed 14 medals at the Golden Girl Championships that included six gold as they dominated the event to also win the best team’s trophy in Boars, Sweden on Sunday.

The Junior women’s team pocketed five gold, three silver and a bronze medal while the youth team secured a gold and four bronze medals.

Haryana’s Prachi Dhankar (50kg), playing in the junior category, was adjudged as the ‘Best Boxer of the Tournament’.

Apart from Prachi, Ethoibi Chanu Wangjam (54kg), Lashu Yadav (66kg) and Mahi Raghav (80kg) also won gold medals with unanimous verdict of 3-0 in their respective categories.

In the youth category, Musskan (54kg) claimed the sole gold medal while Sanya Negi (57kg), Deepika (64kg), Musskan (69kg) and Sakshi Jahdale (75kg) settled for bronze.

The three silver in the junior category were won by Janhavi Churi (46kg) Rudy Lalhmingmuani (66kg) and Tanishka Patil (80kg) while Diya Negi settled for bronze in the 60kg slot.

A total of 75 teams participated in the championships which saw some of the most promising boxers from the world.competing for glory.