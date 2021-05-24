India’s Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist Mohammad Hussamuddin (56 kg), former Asian champion Shiva Thapa (64kg) and Sumit Sangwan (81kg) will begin their campaign in Asian Boxing Championships in Dubai on Monday. Also Read - COVID-19: How Use of Face Masks Can Limit The Spread of Coronavirus

Defending champion Amit Panghal (52kg) got a first round bye and will face Mongolia's Enkhmanadakh Kharkhuu in the quarter-finals later in the tournament.

The duo last met in the Asian Olympic qualifiers in Jordan where Panghal won a nail-biting contest. Ashish Kumar (75kg) has also got first-round bye. He will face World Championships silver-medallist Abilkhan Amankul of Kazakhstan in his opening match later in the event.

Seven women boxers, including MC Mary Kom (51kg), Lalbuatsaihi (64kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Pooja Rani (75kg), Monika (48kg), Saweety (81kg) and Anupama (+81kg), will begin their campaign in the semi-final stage of the prize money tournament.

Due to the pandemic and travel restrictions, boxers from only 17 countries including India, Uzbekistan, Philippines and Kazakhstan are competing. In the last edition of the championships held in Bangkok in 2019, India won 13 medals including two gold.

Team

Men: Amit Panghal (52kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (56kg), Varinder Singh (60kg), Shiva Thapa (64kg), Vikas Krishan (69kg), Ashish Kumar (75kg), Sumit Sangwan (81kg), Sanjeet (91kg) and Narender (+91kg).

Women: Monika (48kg), MC Mary Kom (51kg), Sakshi (54kg), Jasmine (57kg), Simranjeet Kaur (60kg), Lalbuatsaihi (64kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Pooja Rani (75kg), Saweety (81kg) and Anupama (+81kg).