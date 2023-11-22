Indian Captain Rohit Sharma Unlikely To Play T20Is In Future – REPORT

Home

The 36-year-old India skipper Rohit Sharma has played 148 T20Is scoring 3853 runs at a strike-rate of nearly 140 with four hundreds.

New Delhi: India’s ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma is unlikely to play T20 Internationals anymore and had discussed his future in the shortest format before the start of the 50-over World Cup, according to sources in the BCCI.

Rohit hasn’t played a single game in the shortest format since India’s T20 World Cup semi-final exit in November 2022. Hardik Pandya has mostly led the Indian team in T20Is since then.

“It is not a new development. Rohit hasn’t played any T20Is in past one year as the focus was on ODI World Cup. He had extensive discussions with chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar in this regard. He has himself volunteered to stay away from T20Is. It has completely been Rohit’s call,” a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Rohit Sharma played a crucial role in India’s journey to the finals of the 2023 ODI World Cup, leading the team with both bat and captaincy. He finished the tournament as the second-highest run-scorer with 597 runs in 11 matches, at an average of 54 and a strike rate of 113.71.

