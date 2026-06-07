Indian chief selector Ajit Agarkar reveals real reason why BCCI picked Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for tours of Ireland and England

Indian cricket witnessed a historic moment when 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi became the youngest ever to receive a call-up to the senior national team. The teenager, who has taken the cricketing world by a storm, was named in the 16-man T20I squads for India’s upcoming matches in Ireland and England as well as for the Asian Games 2026.

The explosive left-handed opener’s selection broke a 36-year-old record held by Sachin Tendulkar, making him the youngest player ever to be picked for the Indian national side.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s parents set to accompany the teenager on his first foreign bilateral tour

A lot of people had been asking the Board of Control for Cricket in India to fast track Sooryavanshi into the senior team and make the most out of his current form. Those calls have been answered by the apex governing body but chief selector Ajit Agarkar believes it was Vaibhav’s ferocious performances that led to his call-up.

During his addressal to the media during the squad announcement, Ajit Agarkar emphasized that the selection committee was almost forced to pick the teenager, given how well he has performed over the last 12 months or so.

In only his 2nd Indian Premier League season, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi won the Orange Cap (most runs) for scoring 776 runs, which is the highest by an uncapped batter in the history of the tournament. He also smacked a staggering 72 sixes – the most by any batter in a single season.

Also Read: Norway Chess 2026: How much prize money did R Praggnanandhaa win?

All of that could not be ignored. “With his performances, he has almost forced us to pick him, with how well he has played. I don’t need to talk about how well he is playing. And it’s not just this season. He obviously had a great start last season.” – Ajit Agarkar said during squad announcement.

Handling the High-Pressure Environment

What impressed the selectors most was not just the flurry of runs but the maturity and explosive nature of his game. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s ability to tear world class bowling attacks in crunch matches, like in the IPL playoffs where he scored 97 off just 29 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, further pushed his case.

Ajit Agarkar also stated that the board and the team management has high hopes from the teenager.