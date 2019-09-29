Bangladesh Cricket Board on Sunday announced that the Indian coaching staff of the Bangladesh women cricket team will not tour Pakistan for the three-match Twenty20 internationals and two ODIs.

While Anju Jain is the team’s head coach, Devika Palshikar works as an assistant coach of the side. Kavita Pandey, meanwhile, is the team’s trainer.

“This is not in our hands (Indian coaching staff travelling to Pakistan). It is more or less a diplomatic issue,” Javed Omar, a former national opener, who is appointed as the manager of the team for the tour told Cricbuzz on Sunday.

BCB, meanwhile, decided to turn to their former coach Dipu Roy Chowdhury for the Pakistan tour which will take place between October 26 to November 5.

While Anowar Hossain will be the team trainer, Imdadul Haq will act as the deputy of Chowdhury.

Nizamuddin Chowdhury, BCB chief executive, meanwhile made it clear the team is comfortable touring Pakistan, quashing any security threats.

“We are in touch with PCB and we want to know what kind of security measures they have taken for the Sri Lankan team during the ongoing tour. The ICC is also monitoring everything,” he added.

Many international teams have chosen not to tour Pakistan since the 2009 attack on the Sri Lankan side in Lahore. The team bus of the touring Sri Lankan side was attacked. Pakistan, then, had to move their “home matches” to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Sri Lanka’s men’s cricket team is currently in Pakistan for a limited-overs series. Some of the top Sri Lankan cricketers – Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews and Dimuth Karunaraten – have skipped the tour.