Indian Contingent Entry In Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony | Watch Viral Video
India's flag bearers Harmanpreet Singh and Lovlina Borgohain were leading the Indian contingent in China.
China: Asian Games 2023 -bound team India is currently in China’s Hangzhou for the marquee event. A 655-member strong Indian contingent will be in action in 41 disciplines. the Asian Games 2023 have already started, the opening ceremony was on September 23 Saturday.
India’s flag bearers Harmanpreet Singh and Lovlina Borgohain were leading the Indian contingent in China. Flag-bearers at multi-sports events like the Asian Games are symbolic leaders who lead the country’s delegation during the opening ceremony parade, displaying the country’s flag.
The video of team India’s entry has gone viral on the social sphere and here is the video:
Indian squad for the Asian Games. 🇮🇳
– All the best for all the participants & make the whole country proud.pic.twitter.com/8lFI1uxOD9
— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 23, 2023
