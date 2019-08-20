Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli feels that the competitiveness of test cricket would shoot up with the inception of the ICC World Test Championship and would generate more purpose to red-ball cricket.

Speaking during the West Indies Players Association awards night on Monday, Kohli said, “The games are going to be much more competitive and it brings a lot of purpose to the Test matches you play. It’s the right move and at the absolute right time.”

He further stated that the competition in Test cricket has witnessed a tw-fold increase in the last couple of years and quashed the claims made all over that the longest format is losing its relevance and dying down. “People have been talking about Test cricket not being relevant or dying down. For me, the competition has gone up two-fold in the last couple of years.”

The 30-year-old cricketer expressed that with the Test Championship the five-day games would create a different level of excitement and it would be up to the players to raise their standards and go for wins. He explained, “It’s up to the players to take the challenge and go for victories. That’s going to be the essence of this Test Championship as well. There will hardly be any boring draws, there will be exciting draws, because everyone will want those extra points.”

However, the world number one Test batsman felt the batsman have not been up to the mark at the Test level and added, “I don’t think us batsmen have lived up to the standard,” Kohli said, urging the batsmen to step up to the plate Batsmanship will always be hard at the Test level, but even harder now with the Championship where every decision you make counts in the larger scheme of things.”

The first edition of ICC World Test Championship will see eight teams, Australia, England, India, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, West Indies and Bangladesh, plying their trades for two years across 71 Test matches in 27 series. The top two teams at the end of it all will face each other in the final at the home of cricket, Lord’s. The Championship kicked off with the first Ashes Test between England and Australia earlier this month.