After India scripted another comprehensive victory against Sri Lanka in their last league game at Headingley in Leeds, skipper Virat Kohli interviewed Rohit Sharma on Saturday.

Sharma has been in prolific form in this tournament with five centuries, the highest by any player in a single edition of World Cup. Speaking for BCCI.tv, the Indian opener said that he wanted to continue to good form he was in and contribute as much as possible for the team’s cause.

MUST WATCH: @imVkohli & @ImRo45 in conversation – Does it get any better than this? 😎😎 You cannot miss this one – by @RajalArora For all of VK’s & Hitman’s Q & A click here 👉👉 https://t.co/xuPRQx7mB9 pic.twitter.com/nBxxONN9nb — BCCI (@BCCI) July 7, 2019

He also added that the first game in which he scored 122 helped him gain the confidence that he could continue to carry on in the same manner. But, he also mentioned that he is not thinking much about all the innings he has played in the tournament so far. “As a cricketer we know we don’t look into the past, present is important and I am just trying to focus in the present, stay in present and see where we can take the team as a batting unit,” the Indian vice-captain said.

While Kohli was a part of 2011 World Cup-winning Indian team, then young Rohit Sharma was not considered in the squad. Though Sharma was there in the 2015 squad, India failed against Australia in the semi-final. Keeping that heartbreak in mind, Kohli asked him how has he motivated himself for the tournament this time.

“World Cup is the premier tournament, the focus has to be on your routine, what you try and do in your bilateral games and things like that. So the focus has always been on that. Yes, we all know World Cup is important but it is important on the game rather than the occasion. Even you (Kohli) have said it in the past that it’s a game of cricket and we have to play well to win that,” the swashbuckling opener answered his captain to conclude the video.