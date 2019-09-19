Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli congratulated ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat, on Thursday, after she won the bronze medal at the World Wrestling Championship and secured her berth for the next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Kohli wrote, “Superb performance by @Phogat_Vinesh, for winning the Bronze medal at the World Championships and congratulations on qualifying for the

@Tokyo2020 @Olympics”.

Phogat clinched the bronze medal at the Championship by beating Greece’s Maria Prevolairiki 4-1 in women’s 53-kg category. Earlier on the day, she had also secured her Olympic, courtesy of a dominating 8-1 win against USA’s Sarah Hildebrandt.

Touted as one of the favourites to win the gold, Phogat bowed out of the contention for the highest level of the podium after being beaten by Japan’s Mayu Mukaida in the second round. However, with Mukaida managing to reach the final of the Championships in the same 53-kg category, Phogat was given another chance to try her luck for a medal.

She did not disappoint on the second chance as she defeated former World Championship bronze medalist Yuliya Khalvadzhya in the first round of her repechage match to set a bronze-medal clash with Prevolairiki.

On cricketing front, Kohli, too had, a great outing as he powered India to a victory in the second Twenty-20 International against South Africa in Mohali, on Wednesday. Leading the team in another clinical chase, Kohli was the leading scorer for his team with 72. He remained unbeaten in India’s chase of 150 and saw the home team winning the match by seven wickets.