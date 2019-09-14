Indian cricket team’s captain Virat Kohli showered praise on veteran cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and said in terms of experience there’s not yet a replacement for him. Speaking at a press conference ahead of India’s first Twenty-20 International against South Africa, he also lauded Dhoni for time and again proving that age is just a number.

“Experience is always going to matter whether you like it or not. Many players have proven in the past that age is just a number and even Dhoni has done that a lot in his career,” Kohli told reporters at Dharamshala, the venue for the first T20I of the three-match series. Talking about the 2011 World Cup-winning captain’s retirement, he left it on Dhoni and said it’s his decision for taking and not anyone else’s.

The speculations of his retirement have grown bigger ever since Dhoni took a two-month sabbatical from international cricket. It fuelled further after Kohli added a picture from India’s ICC World T20 2016 match against Australia. Taking to his official Twitter handle the 30-year-old praised Dhoni for his fitness and said the wicketkeeper-batsman had made him run like a fitness test during that match.

A game I can never forget. Special night. This man, made me run like in a fitness test 😄 @msdhoni 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/pzkr5zn4pG — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 12, 2019

Following this post, social media went abuzz with the news of Dhoni’s retirement as everyone thought Kohli’s post to be a farewell message for his former captain. However, BCCI Chief Selector MSK Prasad had cleared the air and said the news was untrue and that Dhoni himself had not conveyed any such information to BCCI.

Meanwhile, Kohli, too, quashed away and said that was not a farewell message for Dhoni. He said, “I did not have anything on my mind, I was just sitting at my home and I just uploaded the picture. It became news. It is a lesson for me about what I think about myself, the world does not necessarily see it that way.”