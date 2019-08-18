Virat Kohli will have a stand named after him at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in Delhi, announced the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) on their official Twitter handle on Sunday.

The step has been taken to recognize the phenomenal success the Indian captain has achieved in international cricket. Other than him, Bishan Singh Bedi and Mohinder Amarnath are the only two Delhi cricketers who have stands named after them at Kotla. But the honour had come their way after the duo retired from the game.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, DDCA posted that the decision to honour Kohli’s achievements by naming a stand after him was taken by president Rajat Sharma and Apex Council. DDCA posted, “DDCA president Rajat Sharma and Apex Council decide to name one Stand of Ferozshah Kotla stadium as ‘Virat Kohli Stand’ in honour of his achievements. Virat Kohli joins Virender Sehwag Bishan Singh Bedi Anjum Chopra, Mohinder Amarnath and MAK Pataudi in elite list at the Kotla.”

DDCA president @RajatSharmaLive and Apex Council decide to name one Stand of Ferozshah Kotla stadium as ‘Virat Kohli Stand’ in honour of his achievements. @imVkohli joins @virendersehwag @BishanBedi @chopraanjum, Mohinder Amarnath and MAK Pataudi in elite list at the Kotla — DDCA (@delhi_cricket) August 18, 2019

“Virat Kohli’s outstanding contribution to world cricket has done DDCA proud. We are happy to honour him for achieving certain milestones and unbeatable captaincy record,” DDCA President Rajat Sharma was quoted in an official statement of the cricket body. Sehwag and Anjum Chopra have gates named after them in the stadium while the Hall of Fame at Kotla has been named after the legendary Indian captain late MAK Pataudi.

Reportedly, the Delhi cricket body has also decided to felicitate the members of the Indian cricket team at a glitzy function, to be held at the Weightlifting Auditorium in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on September 12. The function will also document the exceptional success Kohli has brought to Indian cricket ever since he took over as the captain in across formats of the game. The DDCA event will have Union Home Minister Amit Shah as the chief guest, while Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju will be the guest of honour.