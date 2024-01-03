Indian Cricket Team Creates Unwanted Test Record After Batting Collapse In 2nd Test vs South Africa

Home

This is the first time in Test history any team lost the last 6 wickets without scoring a single run.

New Delhi: The Indian Test-bound cricket team have created a unique forgettable record after losing six wickets without scoring a single run in the ongoing match against South Africa on Wednesday at Newlands, Cape Town.

After KL Rahul’s dismissal team India were unable to score a single run. Virat Kohli got dismissed on 46 runs. After that all the players gone for the duck. This is the first time in Test history any team lost the last 6 wickets without scoring a single run.

Six out of 11 batters were gone without scoring a single run. Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja.

It was Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli’s 39 and 46 respectively which helped visitors to take a lead of 98 runs. Shubman Gill also scored 36 runs before getting caught by Marco Jansen.

However, here is the list of most ducks recorded in a single Test inning:

6 – PAK vs WI, Karachi, 1980

6 – SA vs IND, Ahmedabad, 1996

6 – BAN vs WI, Dhaka, 2002

6 – IND vs ENG, Manchester, 2014

6 – NZ vs PAK, Dubai (DSC), 2018

6 – BAN vs SL, Mirpur, 2022

6 – BAN vs WI, North Sound, 2022

6 – IND vs SA, Cape Town, 2024

