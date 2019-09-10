Head coach of Virat Kohli & Co. Ravi Shastri is planning to bring forward some changes in the current format to test the fitness of Indian men senior cricketers. If recent media reports are to believed, one such change would be to increase the passing score of Yo-Yo fitness test.

Shastri feels that fitness is one of the most important aspects of modern day cricket and thus the passing score of the Yo-Yo test should be raised to 17 from the current 16.1. Over the years, the cricketers have worked on their fitness level and now attain the current passing score without putting in much effort. Reportedly, Shastri will soon head a meeting with the players and the officials regarding the same.

Many stress the super-fit Indian cricketers as the main reason for them to dominate the world cricket in current times. Credit should also be given to Kohli as it was after his captaincy that fitness became a key part in India’s training scheme. Kohli, being one of the fittest cricketers in the world, pushes everyone around him to take their fitness seriously.

In 2017, BCCI decided to use the Yo-Yo test as the benchmark to check the fitness level of the cricketers. Such is the importance of fitness in the current Indian squad, that many a time in-form players have been dropped for failing to reach meet the fitness criteria set by team management.

Following a successful tour of West Indies, the Indian team is all set to begin a long home season with a series against South Africa. The first of the three Twenty-20 Internationals (T20Is) in Dharamshala on September 15 will be followed by a three-match Test series.