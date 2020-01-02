After a rest of 12 days, the Indian men’s cricket team is set to kickstart a busy 2020 season against Sri Lanka whom they will host for a three-match T20I series. The series starts from January 5 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati before the action shifts to Indore (January 7) and Pune (January 10).

India vs Sri Lanka T20Is Fixtures (Start Time: 7:00 PM IST)

1st T20I, January 5: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

2nd T20I, January 7: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

3rd T20I, January 10: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

January will offer India cricket fans with a heavy dose of limited-overs cricket with India playing 10 matches. After hosting Sri Lanka, they next welcome Australia for a three-match ODI series starting January 14 in Mumbai.

India vs Australia ODIs Fixtures (Start Time 2:00 pm IST)

1st ODI, January 14: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

2nd ODI, January 17: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

3rd ODI, January 19: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

After that, they will fly to New Zealand for a full-fledged tour comprising T20Is, ODIs and Tests. The tour gets underway on January 24 when India and New Zealand face in the five-match series opening T20I at Eden Park in Auckland.

India vs New Zealand T20I Fixtures (Start Time: 12:30 PM IST)

1st T20I, January 24: Eden Park, Auckland

2nd T20I, January 26: Eden Park, Auckland

3rd T20I, January 29: Seddon Park, Hamilton

4th T20I, January 31: Westpac Stadium, Wellington

5th T20I, February 2: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Squads

While the teams for Sri Lanka and Australia series have been announced, the squads for New Zealand tour will be selected later this month.

India’s T20 squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Washington Sundar

India’s ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami.