Indian Cricket Team Leaves For Delhi Ahead Of Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 Clash | Watch Video

Opener Shubman Gill will likely to make a comeback in the second match against Afghanistan in New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team leaves for New Delhi to play their second clash of ODI World Cup 2023 against Afghanistan which will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium on October 10 and the match will start at 2 PM IST.

Team India have won their opener clash against Australia by 6 wickets in Chennai’s MA Chidambaram stadium.

The video of the Indian cricket team’s bus is going viral on the social sphere and here is the video:

Team India leaves for Delhi for the clash against Afghanistan on 11th October. pic.twitter.com/8hWZfAKw1r — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 9, 2023

Earlier in the opener clash, Kohli found a trusted ally in uber-cool KL Rahul (97 not out off 115 balls) during their match-winning stand of 165 that eventually made the 200-run target seem like a cakewalk on a testing track although they took 41.2 overs to achieve it.

Their doughty alliance came after three Indian top-order batters returned to the pavilion without troubling the scorers.

But equally responsible for India getting two points are their spinners. Ravindra Jadeja (3/28 in 10 overs) along with Ravichandran Ashwin (2/34 in 10 overs) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/42 in 10 overs) made life miserable for the Australians while bowling them out for 199 in 49.3 overs.

But Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood were incisive during the first three overs as Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer were walked back for ducks and the scoreboard read a sorry 2/3.

The audacious Kohli, whom the Indian fans fall in love with again every day, showed the first glimpse of fightback and unfurled an elegant drive past pacer Hazlewood, a shot that was worth million dollars.

Gauging that the ball is not coming onto the bat, Kohli slightly put his front-foot across and showed full face of the bat, rather than being rooted to the crease.

