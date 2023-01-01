Indian Cricket Team Review Meeting: Not Rohit Sharma; BCCI Likely to Give Hardik Pandya Full-Time T20 Captaincy?

Indian Cricket Team Review Meeting: The meeting has reportedly been called to discuss the below-par show in the T20 World Cup semi-final versus England the loss against Bangladesh in the ODI series.

Indian Cricket Team Review Meeting begins in Mumbai with Jay Shah & Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid needs to EXPLAIN ‘Reason of SUB-PAR Performance’: Follow LIVE Updates @BCCITwitter

Mumbai: A couple of days ahead of the Sri Lanka white-ball series, the Board of Control of Cricket in India is set to have a review meeting in Mumbai on Sunday. In the meeting, reports suggest BCCI secretary Jay Shah will be physically present and will speak to the Indian captain Rohit Sharma, coach Rahul Dravid, and BCCI president Roger Binny would join via video conference. The meeting has reportedly been called to discuss the below-par show in the T20 World Cup semi-final versus England the loss against Bangladesh in the ODI series.

It is also believed that Hardik Pandya could be appointed as the full-time T20 captain officially till the 2024 WC. A report in Cricbuzz states that VVS Laxman could be made the full-time coach of the T20 side while Rahul Dravid continues to manage the ODI and the Test side.

Also how the seniors like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ravi Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and a few others are in their mid-30s and are likely to be phased out from white-ball cricket in the next 12 months.

The Cricket Advisory Committee, which was formed earlier this month, met in Mumbai on Friday to shortlist the list of candidates for the selectors’ posts. The panel comprises Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjpe and Sulakshana Naik.

Chetan Sharma and Harvinder Singh have reapplied for the job while the others who have applied include former India pacer Venkatesh Prasad and former India wicketkeeper Nayan Mongia.

With so much on the plate for the Indian Cricket team in the next few days, the meeting today could decide the future course of action.