Last month in Antigua, a junior member of the Indian cricket team’s support staff was accused of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ by a female hotel staff in Antigua. The incident was initially brushed aside as a case of ‘mistaken identity’ by the BCCI despite being mentioned in the manager’s communication.

Former team manager Sunil Subramaniam had also written an official mail to the CoA on September 25, explaining the entire issue and confirming that such an incident did take place. In the mail to the CoA, Subramaniam had urged the authority to speak to the person in question. The incident took place in August, during the Antigua Test which India won.

“It was found out to be a case of mistaken identity once an inquiry was done. The staff with whom the alleged misbehaviour happened was shown photographs of all the support staff members but she didn’t identify any of them,” a senior BCCI official said.

“Also the room number that was provided didn’t belong to any member of the Indian contingent,” he added.

Subramaniam, whose tenure as the team manager ended with the West Indies tour claims that the member in question is still very much a part of the Team India support staff.

Last month in West Indies, Virat Kohli-led Team India beat the hosts comprehensively in all the three formats.