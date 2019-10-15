Batting legend VVS Laxman is confident that under BCCI’s new president-elect Sourav Ganguly, the Indian cricket will continue to flourish. Ganguly has been unanimously chosen to head the world’s richest cricket board.

BCCI elections are scheduled to be held on October 23 but Ganguly is the only candidate to have filed a nomination for the top making it certain he will be the next board president.

“Congrats @SGanguly99 on becoming the President of @BCCI I have got no doubt that under your leadership Indian Cricket will continue to prosper.Wishing you lots of success in your new role Dada,” Laxman posted on his Twitter handle.

The former India captain has made his priorities clear ahead of the impending election. “For me, my biggest focus will be first-class cricket. I have been very vocal on looking after first-class players especially the amount of time they give to cricket because that’s your base and strength. I have written many a time in the last three years that remunerations need to increase many folds so that is going to be my first priority,” he had said.

The 47-year-old also expressed his concerns regarding the controversial conflict of interest issue that has been the talking point in Indian cricket circuit for some time now. Ganguly himself alongside Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Laxman has seen the repercussions of the rule.

“Conflict is another issue which I feel really needs to be looked at it. Look at all the appointments which have happened in various forms — whether it’s National Cricket Academy (NCA), Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), and appointment of batting coach or fielding coach, there has been an issue with everything. So, that issue needs to be sorted and that is another serious issue in Indian cricket,” Ganguly said.