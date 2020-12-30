The pandemic-hit 2020 year was one of the most uncertain years for the Indian cricket team. 2020 was supposed to be an action-packed year but the COVID-19 has some other plans as many cricket series including the mega 2020 T20 World Cup got postponed. Like every other team, India also played fewer matches compared to the past few years. The Men in Blue under Virat Kohli dominated the T20 format, while they faced some struggles in Tests and ODI series in 2020. Also Read - Year Ender 2020: How IPL Embraced New Reality And Overcame Coronavirus Pandemic

Team India in T20Is (Year 2020)

India vs Sri Lanka

The Men in Blue kickstarted 2020 with three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka. The series was tune-up to both teams' preparation for the 2020 T20 WC in Australia. Unfortunately, the first match of the series was abandoned due to bad weather. In the other 2 games, India posted their authority and clinch the series 2-0. Flamboyant KL Rahul was the star performer with the bat as he slammed 99 runs in 2 matches. While rookie pacer Navdeep Saini was the pick of the bowlers with five wickets in 2 matches. He was also named Man of the Series.

New Zealand vs India

In January India toured New Zealand for a full-fledged series in all three formats. The battle started with the five-match T20I series. India outclassed New Zealand and won the series 5-0, it was the Men in Blues most comprehensive series-win in the T20I format. Despite the results went completely in India’s favour in all five matches, but New Zealand gave some tough competition to visitors as two of the matches were tied and but the luck ran out of hosts favour as Virat Kohli and Co. managed to win the super-overs. KL Rahul was once again the stand-out performer for India with the bat as he slammed 224 runs in 5 matches at an average of 56. Shreyas Iyer, who batted at the much-talked-about No. 4 position, also had a decent time with bat as he scored 153 runs in 5 matches at an average of 51. While in the bowling department, it was Shardul Thakur who turned out to be an unlikely hero for the Indian team as he scalped 8 times in 5 matches. Shardul made full use of his slower-ones at crucial stages to break partnerships.

Australia vs India

In the most anticipated tour of the year, India played three-match T20I series against Australia. It was the toughest challenge for India to continue their winning momentum in the T20 format in 2020, but Kohli and Co. showed a brave character after losing the ODI series. Team India beat Australia 2-1 in the series and to prove their supremacy in the T20I format. Skipper Kohli led from the front in the series and slammed 134 runs in 3 matches at an average of 44.67. But it was rookie pacer T Natarajan who announced his arrival in international cricket with a bang and outshined everyone in the series. The left-arm pacer claimed six wickets in 3 matches. However, it was flamboyant Hardik Pandya who was named Man of the Series for his extraordinary power-hitting.

Team India in ODIs (Year 2020)

India vs Australia

The Australian team toured India in January for a three-match ODI series. The series was a tune-up to India’s tour of Australia later in 2020 where both teams locked horns in all three-formats. Meanwhile, the ODI series in January, started in a pretty unusual way for Team India as they suffered a massive 10-wicket defeat. The Indian bowlers looked rusty in the opening game and after the game, everyone was predicting Australia to won the series but Kohli and Co. had brought a different twist to the series. In the second match, the Men in Blue fought hard and registered a 36-run win to level the series. All came down to the third ODI, where both India and Australia were looking to prove their supremacy and kick-start the year on a positive note. Eventually, Kohli and his limited-overs deputy stepped up on the big occasion and guide India to a comprehensive 7-wicket win. Skipper Kohli was the leading run-scorer for India in the series with 183 runs in 3 matches, he was also awarded the Man of the series trophy. Although it was KL Rahul, who showed his versatility and batted at no. 5 and donned the wicketkeeper’s role to provide a right balance to the team in the last two matches. Rahul slammed 146 runs in 3 matches. In the bowling department, senior pacer Mohammed Shami picked 7 wickets in the three matches.

New Zealand vs India

After beating whitewashing New Zealand in the T20I series, India were touted as the favourites to win the three-match ODI series, but the table turned there. The hosts brought their A-game on the table in ODIs and whitewashed India 3-0 in the series. Despite losing the series, India looked more settled in the middle-order after a very long time. Iyer, the new no. 4 for India, was the highest run-getter in the series as he slammed 217 runs in 3 matches at an average of 72.33. While Rahul also continued his batting prowess in the middle order with 204 runs in 3 matches at an average of 102.00. While Yuzvendra Chahal was the pick of the bowler for India as he picked 6 wickets in the series.

Australia vs India

It was series, where Australia were looking to take revenge of their defeat in the ODI series in January and they took it in a convincing way. In the three-match ODI series, Aaron Finch and Co. outclassed India and won the series 2-1. The visitors looked rusty in the bowling and fielding department, which costed them in the series. Hardik Pandya, who was included in the series as a pure batsman, was the leading run-scorer for India in the series with 210 runs at an average of 105. While the bowlers failed to impress from Indian team as Bumrah and Shami shared 4-wickets each in three matches.

Team India in Test (Year 2020)

New Zealand vs India

It was a tough year for Virat Kohli in Test cricket as captain as he failed to win a match as captain for Team India. The poor-run started with the two-match Test series against New Zealand where the hosts showed pure domination with the red-ball and won the series 2-0. The Indian batsmen struggled in the swinging conditions and failed to put up a fight against quality New Zealand bowlers. Skipper Kohli also had a tough time in New Zealand as he managed to score just 38 runs in 4 innings. While, opener Mayank Agarwal was highest-scorer for India with 102 runs in 2 matches. Meanwhile, the case was the same with the Indian bowlers as they struggled too as Bumrah was highest-wicket taker for visitors with 6 wickets.

Australia vs India (2 Tests)

The two cricketing powerhouses locked horns in the most-hyped series of the series. The first two Tests of the four-match series took place in 2020. The first match of the series was played at Adelaide Oval with the pink-ball. India played their second Day-Night Test and it turned out to be a disaster for them. Australia not only won the match but they also bundled out India for their lowest-ever score in Test cricket -36 in the second innings. After the opening match, skipper Kohli returned to India for the birth of his child and Ajinkya Rahane was named the captain of the team. Rahane had a tough task ahead for Team India in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground but he showed an inspiring character and led the team to one of the most memorable wins in Indian cricket history. Stand-in skipper Rahane slammed a century in the first innings to set-up the stage for the victory. The Mumbaikar also impressed everyone with his captaincy ability. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is now tied at 1-1 after the first two Test. The two teams will lock horns to seal the series with the remaining two Test to be played in 2021.