Agra: Indian bowling all-rounder and CSK star Deepak Chahar married his fiance Jaya Bhardwaj at the luxurious Jaypee Palace hotel situated in Agra. All the rituals went accordingly as the two embrace marriagehood together in a sacred ceremony. The wedding pictures have gone viral and without a doubt, both of them make a lovely couple. See viral pictures here.

While the wedding would take place in Agra, the marriage caravan would travel to Delhi for the reception. The reception ceremony will be hosted at Delhi's Kamal Mahal in ITC Maurya Hotel. Delhi is also the hometown of Jaya Bhardwaj. Jaya is an IT Professional and resides at Barakhamba Road. The same report suggests that 60 cricketers would be attending the Delhi reception.

As per reports, the entire CSK team has also been invited, India captain Rohit Sharma may not be able to attend the ceremony because he is in Maldives with his wife and daughter.

The fast bowler had, in IPL 2021, proposed to his girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj after CSK’s game against Punjab Kings (PBKS), where she also said yes.

After the video went viral on social media and even being shared by Chahar himself, many wondered who was the girl. The reason being, as no one has seen her before and some thought she was a foreigner.

In all probability, Chahar would be back in action soon with the T20 World Cup coming up later in the year in Australia.