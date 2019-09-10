Mohammed Shami is no longer needed to surrender for the domestic violence case as his lawyer Salim Rahman has reportedly managed to get a stay from a higher court. The Alipore Court in Kolkata, on September 2, had issued an order for the Indian pacer to surrender within 15 days after the police filed the charge sheet following his wife Hasin Jahan’s complaint accusing the cricketer and his brother of domestic violence against her.

According to an IANS report, Shami’s lawyer stated the Alipore Court’s order as illegal. Salim said that there was no way the court could have asked the Indian cricketer to surrender. He asserted that the first move from the court should have been asking Shami or his representative to summon before the court.

“The order didn’t hold much ground because while you can summon a person, you cannot issue a surrender notice. We have got a stay on the matter from a higher court and the rest of the plan of action you will get to know tomorrow,” Shami’s lawyer was quoted as saying in the IANS report.

The Alipore Court’s order had come at a time when Shami was in the West Indies representing India in a Test series. However, media reports had stated that after the issuing of the order the cricketer was in constant touch with his lawyer and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

“Shami has gone to the US after the tour of the West Indies got over and he will be back in the country on the 12th. He has been in constant touch with his lawyer on the court matter and has also spoken to the relevant people within the board on the matter,” a senior BCCI functionary had said.

On the day of the issuing of the Kolkat court’s order, the BCCI had made it clear that no action would nr taken against the bowler till they see the charge sheet. It was also clarified that the cricketer’s annual contract would not be terminated as it was a personal matter between him and hi wife and there was no involvement in his game.