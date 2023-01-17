Home

Indian Cricketers Meet Jr NTR Ahead Of ODI Series Against New Zealand | Watch Viral Photos

Jr NTR had attended the recently concluded Golden Globe Awards in California, where his movie 'RRR' won the Best Original Song award for Nattu Nattu song.

Hyderabad: Indian cricketers were spotted hanging out with the movie star Jr NTR in Hyderabad ahead of ODI series against New Zealand which will start from Wednesday, January 18.

India’s best T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav along with Shubman Gill, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, and Shardul Thakur meet the movie star on Monday, January 16.

Fans spotted Indian cricketers with the movie star Jr NTR in Hyderabad and shared the photos on social media and now the photos got viral.

Here are the photos of Indian cricketers with Jr NTR in Hyderabad:

Indian Cricket Players Met Man Of Masses @tarak9999 In Hyderabad 🔥 pic.twitter.com/o88RdLd0JV — Lets OTT (@IetsOTT) January 17, 2023

