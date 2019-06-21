ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: This is not the first and will not be the last. Indian fan was spotted proposing marriage to his girlfriend during India vs Pakistan World Cup match. The incident took place at Old Trafford, Manchester during the high-octane game. The fans were Indians as their blue jersey suggest. Once, he puts the ring on her finger, both are elated and instantly hug each other which happened to be a cute moment. The Indian fans had other friends and people around them who were egging the couple. Anvita J, the lucky girl posted the video on her Twitter page. The video is already garnering massive eyeballs.

Meanwhile, India is still unbeaten after four games and would be playing Afghanistan tomorrow to solidify their semi-finals berth. Other than few injury-scares, team India has looked a balanced unit in all departments and would look to remain so for the maximum amount of time.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, has been in the middle of a dismal show in ICC World Cup 2019. They were expected to produce one or two upsets but have not looked like a team that can pull something like that. However, they can take inspiration from Pakistan and Bangladesh and follow their footsteps to beat a superpower.

