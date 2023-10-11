Indian Fan Vows To Marry Only After Virat Kohli’s 50th ODI Century | Check Viral Placard

Home

New Delhi: An avid cricket fan was spotted in Arun Jaitley Stadium holding the placard for Virat Kohli’s century. The photo’s placard says he will marry after witnessing Kohli’s 50th ODI century. Rohit Sharma-led India is currently facing Afghanistan for their second match.

At this point in time, Afghanistan have won the toss and opted to bat first against India and the photo of placard is going viral, here is the photo:

A poster by a Kohli fan in the stadium. pic.twitter.com/cNnai70IBx — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 11, 2023

While Afghanistan remain unchanged, India made one change in their line-up with Shardul Thakur coming in place of Ravichandran Ashwin.

After winning the toss, Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi said: “It looks like a good batting surface. We have a good bowling attack to restrict them. It looks like a good surface, we want to bounce back with the bat. We are enjoying, good chance to showcase our talent. We are going with the same team.”

On the other hand, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said: “We were looking to bat second. We saw the amount of dew last evening. Don’t think the wicket will change much. Need to bowl well and need to come back and bat better.

“We were under pressure (against Australia) to start with, but KL and Kohli batted well, we take a lot of pride. It was a good game for us, hopefully we can repeat that and keep the momentum going forward. Ashwin misses out, Shardul Thakur comes in for him.”

Playing XI:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

