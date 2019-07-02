India vs Bangladesh: If you thought you had seen it all at Edgbaston with the ‘Indian Daadi’, you are wrong! The Indian fangirl’s expression after Mohammed Shami conceded 17 runs in an over is breaking the internet. Even the official Twitter handle of ICC acknowledged it. They posted a GIF of the fangirl ‘utterly disappointed. It is nothing uncommon as the Men in Blue enjoy a massive fanbase wherever they play. The fangirl in the stands was sporting the Indian jersey. ICC posted the video and captioned it as, “17 runs off that Mohammed Shami over! It’s not over yet…”

17 runs off that Mohammed Shami over! It’s not over yet…#CWC19 | #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/3gXpKbi9Rp — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) 2 July 2019

Fans seem to be floored by her expressions and here is how they are reacting:

followers badh jaayega insta me ek aur kuch nhi 😔 — ʟᴏɢᴀɴ ⎊ (@lognstark) 2 July 2019

She is already famous Marathi actress — MAHEETH (@pvksmaheeth) 2 July 2019

They just featured @meSonalee .🤩 — Harish Jadhav (@HarishJadhav007) 2 July 2019

Aapli Marathi apsara aali — माधुरी बोरसे (@MadhuriBorse1) 2 July 2019

At the time of filing the copy, Bangladesh were 257/8 in the 45th over. Hardik Pandya was the pick of the Indian bowlers with three wickets for 60 runs in his stipulated 10 overs.

Earlier, with skipper Virat Kohli winning the toss and batting first on the same wicket that was used in the England-India game on Sunday, it was all about starting well for the Indian openers and the duo of Rohit and K.L. Rahul did just that as they took the attack to the Bangladesh bowlers from the word go.

The Men in Blue rode on a brilliant 104 from Rohit Sharma – his fourth century in this edition of the showpiece event – to post 314/9 in their 50 overs. Not to forget the brilliant comeback from Mustafizur Rahman as he finished with a fifer.