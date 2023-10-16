Home

Indian Fans Celebrating Afghanistan’s Win Over England in Delhi in ODI WC 2023 is Heartwarming – WATCH

ODI World Cup 2023: Such are the moments that make you fall in love with the sport - again and again.

Indian fans root for Afghanistan (Image: X Screengrab)

Delhi: There was a decent enough crowd to witness the England versus Afghanistan ODI World Cup 2023 game on Sunday in the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi. What was heartwarming to see was Indian fans were rooting for Afghanistan and eventually that helped as they staged the biggest upset of the season by defeating defending champions England by 69 runs. Indian fans were waving the Afghanistan national flag with pride and seemed happy to be doing it. From egging on Rashid Khan to chanting ‘Naveen, Naveen’. Here is the clip that has surfaced on social space and is now going viral:

Fans in Delhi celebrating Afghan’s Win pic.twitter.com/h9lJrJWYSx — Babar KMKB (@EdenGardens1214) October 15, 2023

Chasing 285, England were dealt an early blow when Jonny Bairstow was trapped lbw on first ball of Fazalhaq Farooqui, which he reviewed immediately. The replay showed the ball clipping leg-stump on umpire’s call, meaning England retained review, but lost Bairstow.

Though Dawid Malan and Joe Root picked some boundaries, Farooqui continued to bowl probing line and length – like he squared up Malan, hit him on pads (and burnt a review), then beating him. Afghanistan increased pressure on England when Mujeeb Ur Rahman castled Root with a googly that stayed low.

Malan and Harry Brook tried stabilising the chase with strike-rotation and a few boundaries, but Mohammad Nabi took out the former by deceiving him with an outside off-stump delivery which he chipped straight to short extra cover.

Naveen-ul-Haq produced a peach of a delivery – fuller ball coming in from wide outside the off-stump – to castle Jos Buttler through the gate. Rashid Khan entered wicket-takers’ list by trapping Liam Livingstone plumb lbw with a straighter delivery. Livingstone tried to overturn, but it went in vain.

With Brook at the crease and striking boundaries whenever deliveries either wide or overpitched were given to reach his fifty in 35 balls, England held their hopes high. But with boundaries drying up, Nabi struck by using dip, turn and bounce to draw Sam Curran forward and get him edge to slip.

Chris Woakes survived an lbw appeal against Mujeeb, but the spinner finally got his man when he got the googly to go past inside edge and crashed into the off-stump. Mujeeb struck the killer blow by having Brook nick behind a quicker carrom ball to Ikram Alikhil. Rashid had Adil Rashid caught at slip, and despite Reece Topley delaying the inevitable, the leg-spinner castled Mark Wood to send crowd into jubilant frenzy.

Brief Scores: Afghanistan 284 in 49.5 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 80, Ikram Alikhil 58; Adil Rashid 3-42, Mark Wood 2-50) beat England 215 in 40.3 overs (Harry Brook 66, Dawid Malan 32; Rashid Khan 3-37, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 3-51) by 69 runs.

