In a big move on Tuesday, Delhi’s iconic Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium was rechristened after former Finance Minister and BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley. The renaming was done in the memory of the veteran leader who passed away recently following a cardiac arrest. Delhi and District Cricket Association made the announcement via tweet. “A clarification from the DDCA president: The stadium has been named as Arun Jaitley Stadium. The ground will continue to be called the Feroz Shah Kotla.”

Rajat Sharma, president of the DDCA, wrote in a tweet, “In a fitting tribute to its former President #ArunJaitley, Delhi and District Cricket Association has decided to name Ferozeshah Kotla stadium as Arun Jaitley Stadium.”

Surprisingly, after the rechristening was done, Indian fans started googling actor Feroz Khan strangely. It seems like a classic case of mistaken identity.

Earlier, in a letter to the Delhi Lt. Governor Anil Baijal, BJP MP and former India opener Gautam Gambhir had on Monday said the Yamuna Sports Complex should be renamed after Jaitley for his contribution to nation-building and for his love for cricket.

“May he remain in our hearts forever. As a mark of respect to our beloved leader, I hereby propose to rename ‘Yamuna Sports Complex’ as ‘Arun Jaitley Sports Complex,” Gambhir had said in a tweet while posting a copy of his letter to the Lt. Governor.

Former Union Minister Jaitley passed away on August 24 after a prolonged illness. BCCI administrators, as well as cricketers, took to social media to condole the demise. In fact, the Indian team had also worn black armbands as a mark of respect for Jaitley during the third day’s play of the first Test between India and West Indies.