Indian Fans Slam Chinese Officials For Mismanagement As Neeraj Chopra’s First Attempt Not Recorded Due To Technical Glitch

The Indian fans were not at all happy with the decision and took to social media to slam the host management.

Published: October 4, 2023 5:58 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Indian Fans Slam Chinese Officials For Mismanagement As Neeraj Chopra's First Attempt Not Recorded Due To Technical Glitch. (Image: Twitter)

Hangzhou, China: Indian fans vented out their rage on social media on Chinese Javelin officials after Neeraj Chopra’s first attempt was not recorded due to a technical glitch from their end on Wednesday during the Javelin Throw event.

Neeraj in his very first throw, crossed the 85m mark but due to technical problem it was not recorded. It led to a big delay before things was brought back to normal.

The Indian fans were not at all happy with the decision and took to social media to slam the host management.


Even India’s second medal contender in Javelin, Kishore Jena was also wrongfully fouled for stepping over the line. But in reality he was very much inside the line. After taking a look at replay, the official overturned his call.

