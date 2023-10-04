Home

Indian Fans Slam Chinese Officials For Mismanagement As Neeraj Chopra’s First Attempt Not Recorded Due To Technical Glitch

Indian Fans Slam Chinese Officials For Mismanagement As Neeraj Chopra's First Attempt Not Recorded Due To Technical Glitch. (Image: Twitter)

Hangzhou, China: Indian fans vented out their rage on social media on Chinese Javelin officials after Neeraj Chopra’s first attempt was not recorded due to a technical glitch from their end on Wednesday during the Javelin Throw event.

Neeraj in his very first throw, crossed the 85m mark but due to technical problem it was not recorded. It led to a big delay before things was brought back to normal.

The Indian fans were not at all happy with the decision and took to social media to slam the host management.

NeerajChopra hit 87+ but had to take reattempt because of china’s mismanagement. 🤡#NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/jdINuxsofW — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) October 4, 2023

That was approx 87-88m And China couldn’t measure it due to technical issue…. saale bachkaand hain kya???#NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/D46CDoMSQK — NirVana🌟 (@Khayaalii) October 4, 2023

Hi, anyone know what the legal procedure is to disqualify and change officials mid-way during a javelin throw event? Asking for a couple of compatriots.#NeerajChopra #AsianGames2022 #AsianGames pic.twitter.com/fZEuloekvM — Amit Kamath (@jestalt) October 4, 2023

China still feared from #NeerajChopra Olympics throw🥵 World’s 2nd economy China can’t even measure javelin distance of Neeraj Chopra at Asian games 2022😳#IndiaAtAsianGames pic.twitter.com/6IzUmftIbw — Saurabh Singh (@100rabhsingh781) October 4, 2023

Even India’s second medal contender in Javelin, Kishore Jena was also wrongfully fouled for stepping over the line. But in reality he was very much inside the line. After taking a look at replay, the official overturned his call.

