Indian Football At Asian Games 2023: Full Schedule, Venues, Date, Time, Live Streaming Details

India men's football team will start their Asian Games 2023 campaign on September 19. The women play their first game two days later.

Updated: September 18, 2023 7:12 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Sunil Chhetri headlines Indian men's football team at Asian Games 2023. (Image: AIFF)

New Delhi: The Indian football teams (men’s and women’s) will return to the Asian Games fold after a gap of nine years in Hangzhou, China. A total of eight venues will host the football matches across genders. While the men’s football event starts on September 19, the women will start their campaign two days later.

For the unknown, the men’s football event at the Asian Games will be a U-23 affair, the women will play senior side. In the men’s competition, 23 teams have been divided into five groups of four teams each. One group consists of three teams.

Among women, 16 teams have been divided into five groups. Two groups consist of three teams each, two groups have four teams each while Group C is made up of two teams after the third side withdrew from the competition.

Men’s Football Groups At Asian Games

Group A: China, Bangladesh, Myanmar, India
Group B: Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, Mongolia, Iran
Group C: Uzbekistan, Hong Kong, Syria, Afghanistan
Group D: Japan, Palestine, Qatar
Group E: South Korea, Bahrain, Thailand, Kuwait
Group F: North Korea, Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan, Chinese Taipei

Women’s Football Groups At Asian Games

Group A: China, Uzbekistan, Mongolia,
Group B: Chinese Taipei, Thailand, India
Group C: North Korea, Singapore,
Group D: Japan, Vietnam, Nepal, Bangladesh,
Group E: South Korea, Hong Kong, Philippines, Myanmar


India Men’s Group A Schedule At Asian Games 2023

DateOpponentVenueTime
September 19ChinaHuanglong Sports Center Stadium5 PM IST
September 21BangladeshXiaoshan Sports Center Stadium1:30 PM IST
September 24MyanmarXiaoshan Sports Center Stadium5 PM IST

September 27 or 28: Men’s Round of 16 (If India qualify)
October 1: Men’s Quarterfinal (If India qualify)
October 4: Men’s Semifinal (If India qualify)
October 7: Men’s Gold/Bronze medal match (If India qualify)

India Women’s Group B Schedule At Asian Games 2023

DateOpponentVenueTime
September 21Chinese TaipeiWenzhou Sports Center Stadium5 PM IST
September 24ThailandWenzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium1:30 PM IST
September 30: Women’s Quarterfinal (If India qualifies)
October 3: Women’s Semifinal (If India qualifies)
October 6: Women’s Gold/Bronze medal match (If India qualifies)

Football Venues At Asian Games 2023

The football matches at Asian Games 2023 will be held in Hangzhou Olympic Sports Park Main Stadium, Linping Sports Center Stadium, Shangcheng Sports Center Stadium, Xiaoshan Sports Center Stadium, Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium, Zhejiang Normal University East Stadium, Jinhua Stadium, Wenzhou Olympic Sports Center Stadium and Wenzhou Sports Center Stadium.

Indian Men’s Football Team At Asian Games 2023

Goalkeepers: Gurmeet Singh, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem, Vishal Yadav
Defenders: Sumit Rathi, Narender Gahlot, Deepak Tangri, Sandesh Jhingan, Chinglensana Singh, Lalchungnunga.
Midfielders: Amarjit Singh Kiyam, Samuel James Lyngdoh, Rahul KP, Abdul Rabeeh, Ayush Dev Chhetri, Bryce Miranda, Azfar Noorani, Vincy Barretto.
Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Rahim Ali, Rohit Danu, Gurkirat Singh, Aniket Jadhav
Head coach: Igor Stimac.

Indian Women’s Football Team At Asian Games 2023

Goalkeepers: Shreya Hooda, Sowmiya Narayanasamy, Panthoi Chanu.
Defenders: Ashalata Devi, Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Dalima Chhibber, Astam Oraon, Sanju, Ranjana Chanu.
Midfielders: Sangita Basfore, Priyangka Devi, Indumathi Kathiresan, Anju Tamang, Soumya Guguloth, Dangmei Grace.
Forwards: Pyari Xaxa, Jyoti, Renu, Bala Devi, Manisha, Sandhiya Ranganathan.
Head Coach: Thomas Dennerby.

Live Streaming of Indian football matches at Asian Games 2023?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for Asian games in India. All the Sony Sports channels will live telecast the Indian football matches at Asian Games. Live Streaming of Indian football matches at Asian Games will be available on Sony LIV.

