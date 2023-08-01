Home

Indian Football Captain Sunil Chhetri Faces Deepak Chahar Like A Pro At Nets | WATCH

Sunil Chhetri is ranked fourth in the list of all-time international goalscorers after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Sunil Chhetri is often seen at RCB nets during the IPL. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Sunil Chhetri proved that he could have excelled in cricket too after the Indian football captain was seen facing Deepak Chahar at nets in a video that the latter posted on his Instagram story on Tuesday.

Chhetri, who is currently ranked fourth in all-time international goalscorers list after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, was in proper cricketing gear and defended a short ball from Chahar like a professional.

Chahar also praised Chhetri like the way he played the ball. “Well played bhaiya @chetri_sunil11. Sportsman se koe bhi game khilva lo (make the sportsman play any sport),” Chahar wrote.

Chhetri, who is currently in Bengaluru is awaiting their approval for the Asian Games. It has been reported that Chhetri is one of the three senior players, who are awaiting for their approvals for the Asian Games. The Indian team are going to China after Union Ministry intervened to send the team.

