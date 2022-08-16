New Delhi: India woke up on Tuesday to the news that FIFA has suspended AIFF “due to undue influence from third parties,” the sport’s governing body said. India football captain Sunil Chhetri had spoken about this in the past as he feared it. The suspension means that India will not be able to host the Under-17 Women’s World Cup scheduled for Oct. 11-30. FIFA said the suspension was effective immediately and that the transgression “constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes.”Also Read - Bhaichung Bhutia, Sandesh Jhingan Welcome SC Verdict Granting Voting Rights to Eminent Footballers

“The suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF executive committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs,” FIFA said. Also Read - FIFA Confirms Change To World Cup Start Date

Here is how fans reacted to the news:

The FIFA moves follows the Supreme Court of India’s order on Aug. 3 for the national soccer federation to hold elections for office bearers.