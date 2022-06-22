New Delhi: According to sensational reports coming out of the Indian camp, the AIFF hired an astrologer to help the Indian team ahead of their crucial games against Afghanistan, Cambodia, and Hong Kong.Also Read - Horoscope Today, June 21, Tuesday: Foreign Travel Anticipated For Leo, Scorpio May Get Success at Work

India had won all three games, leading to the Blue Tigers topping the group, ensuring qualification to the Asian Cup for the second time in a row. This is also the first time India had ever achieved this feat.

An unnamed team insider told PTI: "A motivator was appointed for the National team ahead of the Asian Cup. Later on, it came to light that the company which was engaged was an Astrological Firm. Plainly-speaking, an astrologer was appointed to motivate the team."

According to sources, the AIFF paid a gargantuan sum of ₹16 Lakh to an astrology firm, who conducted three sessions with the Indian team. Fans, obviously outraged, pointed out how this money could have been spent on making footballing facilities more accessible to the country, which could have benefited Indian football as a whole.

Ex-Indian team goalkeeper Tanumay Bose couldn’t hide his frustration at the AIFF, the governing body of Indian football. He stated “At a time when the AIFF repeatedly failed to conduct proper youth leagues, and many prestigious tournaments were forced to shut down, incidents like this will further tarnish the image of Indian football,” Bose told PTI.

If these reports are true, The under-pressure AIFF board would have done themselves no favors to get back in the positive views of fans. Even national team manager Igor Stimac, whose contract runs out in September, couldn’t contain his discontent. In his press conference on the 15th of June, Stimac said on the AIFF situation, “For such an important tournament, was this the time to do this? Was anybody thinking how that could affect the dressing room and the players? I am not getting into who is right and who is wrong. It is not my job. I am just talking about timing. At such an important time, such a thing is happening, is anyone normal? Nothing would have happened if they were waiting for three more weeks after having waited so many years”.

No AIFF board members have commented on this issue so far.

Written By Purv Ashar