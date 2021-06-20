Indian football legend, Sunil Chhetri signs a fresh two-year deal with 2018-19 ISL Champions Bengaluru, which will keep him at the Karnataka club until the end of the 2023 season. Chhetri will be having his 10th season as a Blues player. Also Read - India Play Out 1-1 Draw Against Afghanistan, Qualify For Asian Cup Third Round

Captain Fantastic and Padmashri awardee has been instrumental in India’s FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup joint qualifiers in Doha by taking his tally to 74 goals in international football and thus maintaining his second spot as the active second-highest international goal-scorer. He is the All-Time Top Scorer for Bengaluru FC scoring 101 goals in 203 matches and also captaining the side since it’s inception in 2013. Also Read - Learnt a Lot From Bhaichung Bhutia, He Was Very Approachable: Sunil Chhetri

“I’m really happy to have signed on for two more years at Bengaluru FC. The city is home now, and the people at this club are like family to me. It feels like just yesterday that I signed for the first time here, and I have to say the journey has been nothing short of special. I love this club, the supporters and the city, all three of which I have a strong bond with, and I’m looking forward to being part of many more great moments with them,” Chhetri told.

“Sunil has been an integral part of this club since day one. We all know what he, as a player, brings to the team. But his presence as a leader has been equally crucial to us, and especially to the youngsters coming through the ranks. He is a role model, and his influence and application has been paramount to our success. Over the last eight years, he has made this city his home and we are really happy that he has committed his future to Bengaluru FC,” said club CEO, Mandar Tamhane.

Bengaluru FC will lock horns against Maldives side Eagles FC in a 2021 AFC Cup Playoff match, in August.

Written by Debayan Bhattacharyya