Home

Sports

Indian Football Team Coach Igor Stimac ‘Sincerely’ Requests ISL Clubs To Release Players For U-23 National Camp

Indian Football Team Coach Igor Stimac ‘Sincerely’ Requests ISL Clubs To Release Players For U-23 National Camp

Few days back, coach Stimac requested the Sports Ministry and also Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow the men's and women's football team to participate in the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China.

Indian Football Team Coach Igor Stimac 'Sincerely' Requests ISL Clubs To Release Players For U-23 National Camp. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: India football team coach Igor Stimac grabbed the headlines once again on Saturday, where the former Croatian World Cupper ‘sincerely’ requested Indian Super League (ISL) clubs to release players for the national camp, which is scheduled to take place from 12th August onwards.

Trending Now

Few days back, coach Stimac requested the Sports Ministry and also Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allow the men’s and women’s football team to participate in the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China.

Initially, the football team was not considered as they do not rank among the top 8 nations in Asia in their respective fields. But due to the men’s national teams’ recent performance in the Tri-Nation Series, Intercontinental Cup and the SAFF Championship, the ministry have exempted the existing rule off the football team.

But recently, two ISL clubs in East Bengal and Mumbai City FC are not eager to send their players to the national camp and they have even written a letter to the All India Football Federation (AIFF) about it.

So Stimac once again took to social media and expressed his feeling in a lengthy note. With a number of big tournaments in the AFC U-23 qualifiers, Asian Games, Kings’ Cup, Merdeka Cup along with the World Cup qualifiers and AFC Asian Cup camp lined up, he feels India need long camps as short camps won’t do any good for the Blue Tigers in big tournaments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Igor Štimac (@stimacigor)

“A sincere request to all ISL Clubs”, Stimac wrote.

“Indian Football is at a crucial junction right now. We’ve all worked very hard over the last few years to create a culture and build momentum to move towards our ultimate goals, and we need to continue working together and march forward.”

“I urge all clubs to continue supporting our national teams, especially in the upcoming months packed with some major tournaments – AFC U23 qualifiers, Asian Games, World Cup Qualifiers and AFC Asian Cup. We as a nation want to be able to put our best players on the pitch against the footballing giants of Asia and the World and show them that we are not to be taken lightly.”

“Each national team success is adding extra value to all the players and now we know that our boys can compete against the best teams only when we are given enough time for preparation prior to important challenges.” “The work that each and every club has put in to developing and nurturing our players over the last few years is really commendable and the results can undeniably be seen in the National Team’s recent performances. I want to thank all the clubs and their respective coaches for the huge part they’ve played in developing Indian football and kindly ask you all to keep supporting our request for longer camps throughout November and December prior to the World Cup Qualifiers and AFC Asian Cup. You dear coaches know best that short preparation time is killing any hopes for us doing well in these major tournaments.” “I can assure you, our national teams will make sure to validate your support with our performances. Let’s take our nation to the pinnacle of football,” read the statement. The camp is basically for the U-23 qualifiers, which is scheduled to take place from September 6-12 in Dalian, China.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES