Home

Sports

Indian Golf Premier League announces MAJOR expansion and plans across India and beyond

Indian Golf Premier League announces MAJOR expansion and plans across India and beyond

The Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) has taken a major step with a Rs 10,00,00,000 capital commitment from ten franchise partners across India, marking the largest private investment in Indian golf history

Indian Golf Premier League secures Rs 100,000,000 in franchise commitments across 10 cities

The Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) today announced a major landmark move with a Rs 10,00,00,000 capital commitment from ten franchise partners across India, marking the largest private investment in Indian golf history. Each franchise has pledged around Rs 1,00,00,000 crore over the next ten years, signalling a long-term commitment to professionalising and expanding the reach of golf across India and beyond.

Franchise rights have been handed to leading business entities

The franchise rights have been handed to leading business entities across multiple cities in India. Hyderabad (Phoenix), Mumbai (Atri), Kolkata (Flyingman Academy), Delhi (RVR Infra), Chennai (Vimtra Ventures), Visakhapatnam (Green Fuels), Goa (Auro Realty), Bengaluru (GolfKonnekt), Punjab (Krishna Auto) and Gurugram ( Honer Homes Consortium). The ten-city format ensures pan-India representation and brings professional golf to key metropolitan and emerging markets.

Beyond the league operations, franchise partners have committed to a collective Rs 2,50,00,00,000 infrastructure investment to build accessible golf facilities, which includes compact 8-10 acre courses in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and villages, fundamentally expanding the sport’s reach beyond traditional elite circles.

The IGPL will launch with an aggressive global expansion strategy, establishing a presence across three continents, which features India, Africa, and the Middle East, in its inaugural year, with plans to expand to five countries within the next three to four years.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Speaking about the major announcement, Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, IGPL said, “This is not a traditional sports investment it’s a strategic platform for business amplification and nation-building through sports. Our franchise partners come from Pharma, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Venture Capital, and they see IGPL as a multi-decade opportunity to build a sports culture while leveraging the platform for their core businesses. The $100 million commitment reflects their conviction in our vision.”

“We’re not just creating a league we’re building an ecosystem. From village courses to global tournaments, IGPL will make golf accessible, competitive, and commercially viable. Our three-continent launch strategy and infrastructure mandate position us as a transformative force in global golf, not just Indian golf,” Mr. Mundy added.

The format of league, tournament’s schedule, and player auction details will be announced soon.

Details of Franchise ownership

1. Hyderabad – Phoenix

2. Mumbai – Atri

3. Kolkata – Flyingman Academy

4. Delhi – RVR Infra

5. Chennai – Vimtra Ventures

6. Visakhapatnam – Green Fuels

7. Goa – Auro Realty

8. Bengaluru – GolfKonnekt

9. Punjab – Krishna Auto

10. Gurugram – Honer Homes Consortium

IGPL partner and Hyderabad Franchise Owner (Phoenix) said, ” This franchise brings Hyderabad onto one of the biggest new stages in Indian golf. Golf in India has always had the talent, what it needed was the right platform. The IGPL provides exactly that, and we are proud to represent Hyderabad in this landmark league.”

IGPL partner and Mumbai Franchise Owner (Atri) also opened up and said, “Mumbai is a city that has always embraced champions, and the IGPL gives us the opportunity to build one. We at Atri are proud to back a league that is set to transform the professional golf landscape in India. This franchise is more than an investment. We look forward to making Mumbai’s presence felt on every fairway.”

“Kolkata has a proud sporting legacy, and we are honoured to add professional golf to that story through the IGPL. At Flyingman Academy, developing talent is at the heart of everything we do. We are committed to building a team that this city is truly proud of.” said IGPL partner and Kolkata Franchise Owner (Flyingman Academy)

“As a company that has built foundations across India, we understand the value of getting the groundwork right. Our IGPL franchise in Delhi is built on that same principle, a strong foundation, a clear vision, and the determination to compete at the top. Delhi deserves nothing less than the best, and that is exactly what we intend to deliver.” IGPL partner and Delhi Franchise Owner (RVR Infra) said

IGPL partner and Chennai Franchise Owner (Vimtra Ventures) shared, “When the IGPL opportunity came up, we felt Chennai simply had to be part of it. Vimtra came in with the idea of doing this properly, building a franchise it can stand behind over time. We’re not looking at this as a short-term move, but as a serious, long-term commitment to the sport and to Chennai.”

IGPL Partner and Gurugram Franchise Owner (Honer Homes Consortium) shared, “Gurgaon is a city defined by ambition and rapid growth, and we are proud to be part of shaping its sporting future through the IGPL. Honer Homes is delighted to support a league that is taking world-class golf to new audiences across India.”

IGPL is commited to expand sport at the grassroot level

Through a systematic development program, the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) is dedicated to promoting the sport at the grassroots level in addition to the competition on the course. The league has started the Golf Growth Initiative, an ambitious program designed to introduce golf in schools and playgrounds throughout Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, in collaboration with the Indian Golf Union (IGU), Women’s Golf Association of India (WGAI), PGA of India (PGAI), and The Golf Foundation (TGF).

This initiative aims to ensure that the next generation of athletes, regardless of their background, has access to quality infrastructure and guidance from experienced professionals. Young players will also benefit from mentorship by leading Indian golfers such as Jeev Milkha Singh, Shiv Kapur, Jyoti Randhawa, Gaganjeet Bhullar, Gaurav Ghei, and SSP Chawrasia.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.