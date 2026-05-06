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Indian Government take BIG decision over future of India vs Pakistan cricket ties, they have decided…

Indian Government take BIG decision over future of India vs Pakistan cricket ties, they have decided…

India vs Pakistan bilateral series are unlikely to resume in the near future after a major decision taken by Sports Ministry on Wednesday.

Indian Sports Ministry have provided a major update on India vs Pakistan bilateral ties. (Photo: IANS)

The relationships between India and Pakistan hit a new low last year following the Pahalgam terrorist attack and Indian Government’s response with ‘Operation Sindoor’. India and Pakistan have not been facing off in bilateral series for more than a decade now and that ‘ban’ is set to continue in the near future as well. The Sports Ministry revealed new regulations with regards to sporting ties with Pakistan on Wednesday.

The blanket ‘ban’ on all sporting bilateral ties with Pakistan which was put in place last year is set to continue but athletes or cricketers from across the border will be welcome to come to India to take part in multi-nation events easily.

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The ministry also clarified that it will simplify the visa process for sportspersons, team officials, technical personnel, and office-bearers of International Sports Governing Bodies to position India as a ‘preferred sporting destination’ as it aims to host the Olympic Games in the near future. “In so far as bilateral sports events in each other’s country are concerned, Indian teams will not be participating in competitions in Pakistan. Nor will we permit Pakistani teams to play in India,” the ministry stated in a circular issued to all National Sports Federations (NSFs), the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) among others.

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“With regard to international and multilateral events, in India or abroad, we are guided by the practices of international sports bodies and the interest of our own sportspersons. Accordingly, Indian teams and individual players will take part in international events that also have teams or players from Pakistan. Similarly, Pakistani players and teams will be able to participate in such multilateral events hosted by India,” the ministry statement added.

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It means that the Indian cricket team is unlikely to travel to Pakistan for any event in the future as well. There was a huge furore last year when Team India refused to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 hosted by the neighbouring country. As a result, the International Cricket Council (ICC) have decided that all India vs Pakistan matches in multi-nation events will be held at neutral venue.

The T20 World Cup 2026 match between India and Pakistan was held in Colombo in Sri Lanka while the two arch-rivals had faced each others thrice in Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai. Last year, the Ministry had stated that it would not come in the way of multi-lateral cricket engagements unless the host country is Pakistan.

The policy makes it clear that India, who are looking to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the 2036 Olympic Games, will abide by the Olympic Charter and its philosophy of ‘inclusivity’ to present itself as an amiable host of global events.

“To position India as a preferred destination for hosting international sporting events, the visa process for sportspersons, team officials, technical personnel, and office-bearers of International Sports Governing Bodies shall be simplified,” the ministry announced.

“In respect of office-bearers of International Sports Governing Bodies, a multi-entry visa shall be granted on priority basis for the duration of their official tenure, subject to a maximum period of five years. Due protocol and courtesies, as per established practice, shall be extended to the Heads of International Sports Governing Bodies during their visits to India.”

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

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