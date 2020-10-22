Indian men’s hockey team defender Kothajit Singh reckons that the team returned to the pitch at the right time after the coronavirus-forced breal and is shaping up well for the Tokyo Olympics. Also Read - Lakme Fashion Week: Designer Gaurang Shah's Ode to Yesteryear Singer Taramati

The national camps for the men and women hockey teams resumed at the Sports Authority of India centre in Bengaluru after the break.

"It's been great to be back on the pitch," Kothajit said. "We have seen a lot of improvement over the last two months and we are shaping up well for the Olympics. We have returned to the pitch at the right time and therefore we have enough months to get back to our full form and get even better as a side thereafter."

We are really thankful to Hockey India and SAI for putting all the safety measures in place in quick time so that we can focus on the Olympics,” he added.

Kothajit, who packs an experience of over 200 international matches, missed out on the FIH Olympic Qualifiers but made his return during the Hockey Pro League 2020.

The 28-year-old said he analysed his game during the lockdown and knows the areas that need improvement.

“Being out of the side is never easy and therefore I am determined to work as hard as possible to cement my spot in the Indian team. I analysed my game thoroughly during the lockdown and I know the aspects of my game that I need to work on. The next few months are very crucial for all of us and with the Olympics being postponed, we have a great opportunity to strengthen our individual and team game even more,” he said.

Kothajit said he is fortunate to have been able to play with the likes of fellow defender Harmanpreet.

“I feel very lucky to be playing hockey in the current era. We have a great balance of youth and experienced players in the team, especially in the Defence line. I am extremely fortunate to be playing alongside some brilliant players such as Harmanpreet. All of us try to inspire each other to get better and I think that’s a great environment to be in. Hopefully, we will make India proud at the Olympics next year,” he said.