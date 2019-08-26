Indian Tennis player Sumit Nagal who recently grabbed all the limelight after he was drawn against Roger Federer in the first round of US Open 2019. The match against the Swiss maestro will be Nagal’s Grand Slam single’s debut and will put him in an elite list of Indian single’s players in Grand Slams which has names like Vijay Amritraj, Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupati, Somdev Devvarman among others.

While congratulations and best wishes came pouring in from all corners, Indian men’s cricket team captain Virat Kohli becomes the latest personality to laud Nagal for his achievement. Taking to his personal Twitter handle, Kohli wrote, “And congratulations to Sumit Nagal for qualifying for the #USOpen. A humongous task facing the great Roger Federer, but we will be cheering for you. Best Wishes and Goodluck.”

And congratulations to @nagalsumit for qualifying for the #USOpen. A humongous task facing the great @rogerfederer, but we will be cheering for you. Best Wishes and Goodluck 🇮🇳👏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 26, 2019

More than the other congratulatory post, this message from Kohli would mean the world to Nagal. Nagal is being supported by the Virat Kohli Foundation its Athlete Development Program for last one and a half year. The foundation sponsors all of his training expenses, travel fares, tournament participation fees, nutrition and every other requirement. Nagal has shown immense growth after receiving the aids from the Kohli Foundation and has reached five semi-finals of various ATP Challenger Tournament between April and July this year.

Meanwhile, the US Open encounter against Roger Federer will not be Nagal’s first outing against a top-seeded player. Earlier this year, the 22-year-old had qualified for the main round of ATP 500 tournament and faced Richard Gasquet. Though he lost the match 2-6, 6-7 in straight sets, his performance in the second set which went to a tie-breaker convinced that he belonged at that level.