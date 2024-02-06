Indian Men’s Hockey Defender Varun Kumar Accused Of Rape, Booked Under POCSO Act

Home

Indian Men’s Hockey Defender Accused Of Rape, Booked Under POCSO Act

Varun Kumar was conferred with Arjuna Award for his contribution to Indian hockey. (Image: X)

New Delhi: Star Indian hockey player Varun Kumar has been accused of rape after a woman complained against the defender of sexually abusing her multiple times when she was a minor. Varun has been booked under the stringent POCSO act by the Bengaluru Police. The complainant, who is currently 22, filed the complaint on Monday and stated to the police that Varun, an 2021 Arjuna Awardee, came in contact with her through Instagram. According to the woman, Varun raped her multiple times and promised her of marriage when she was 17. Varun had met the Bengaluru women when he was training at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) centre. The Indian hockey star was recently promoted to a DSP in Punjab Police.

“Based on the complaint received from the woman, we have registered a case on Monday against the Hockey player under appropriate section of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and sections 376 (rape) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code,” a senior Bengaluru Police officer said on Tuesday.

